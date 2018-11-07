Tree of sharing to grow in Key Bank
Colville Rotary Club is overseeing a project that provides Christmas wants and wishes to local families in need.
In coordination with needy clients, a group of local businesses are submitting the names and Christmas lists of children and special needs adults to Rotarians for processing. Christmas lists include 3 wants and 4 needs.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 9.
When the lists are finalized, members of the rotary club will convert them into tags and hang them on a Christmas tree in Key Bank for local givers to grab and take shopping.
Tags will be available for pickup anytime from the Monday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 19, to Dec. 6 at 211 S. Main Street.
When they have filled out as much of the list as they are able, Colville's merry shoppers will return the gifts to Key Bank for wrapping and distribution. Tags and unwrapped gifts will be due back at the bank by Dec. 7.
Colville Rotary Club has been putting on this event for over 10 years, project co-chair Ozzi Wilkinson reported. Last year, the Tree of Sharing had 430 recipients, Wilkinson said.
Category: