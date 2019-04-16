Tri-Cities man sentenced for dealing methamphetamine
A Tri-Cities resident was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Monday for distributing pure methamphetamine.
During a hearing Monday in Spokane, U.S. District Court Judge Salvadro Mendoza Jr. sentenced Antonio Faustino DeLeon, 31, to 15 years, 8 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of probation.
DeLeon previously pleaded guilty to possessing 50 grams or more of pure methamphetamine with intent to deliver, records show. DeLeon was arrested March 29, 2018, in a car in a parking lot in Kennewick.
He was contacted by police who knew he had an active warrant, records show. Inside the vehicle, police found about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and heroin in a backpack that also contained his identification.
Police said DeLeon is a known member of the Sureno gang and goes by the name “Peanut,” records show. He has a criminal history that includes at least 31 cases.
