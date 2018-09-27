Trial set for woman charged in husband's slaying

Stevens County Superior Court held a status conference for a murder case on Sept. 18, 2018.

The court set a trial date of December 10, 2018, for Ashley Marie Chappelle who faces the charge of murder in the first degree of her husband, Shane Christopher Rapp.

Chappelle confessed her role in the premeditation, planning and commitment of the murder which took place on October 7, 2016, court records show.

In her confession, Chappelle explained that she believed Rapp was bad for her children and feared that he would become increasingly abusive, according to the statement of probable cause from the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office. She did not want to leave them alone with him, court records show.

When she discussed this with Karysa Jones, her co-worker at Comfort Inn, “Karysa looked at her ‘dead calm’ and told her ‘I can take care of this,’” according to the sheriff’s office.

