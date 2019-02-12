Troopers find one dead, one shot at crash scene
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a crash in which the driver was found dead and backseat passenger had a gunshot wound.
According to the patrol, the crash occurred at 7:20 p.m. Near Milepost 280 on westbound Interstate 90.
The driver of the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Medical Center, the patrol said, declining to say whether the driver was a man or a woman. The driver remains unidentified, according to a report released at midnight.
Troopers responding to the scene also found a “subject in the backseat injured by a gunshot wound,” the report said. “Subject was then transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.”
The name, age and gender of the shooting victim was not immediately released.
The patrol said the incident is under investigation.
