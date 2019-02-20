Truck, Omak police car collide on U.S. 97

A veteran police sergeant was injured in a crash Monday afternoon in a U.S. Highway 97 intersection.

Sgt. Darren W. Duncan, 44, was transported to an area hospital after his 2011 Ford Crown Victoria police car was struck on the highway while he was responding to another injury crash about 1:19 p.m., according to the Washington State Patrol. The crash occurred in the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Engh Road.

Gottfried J. Senn, 57, of Salmon Arm, B.C., was southbound on the highway in his 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at the time of the crash, the patrol said. Duncan was eastbound on Engh Road.

The truck and police car collided in the intersection, blocking the southbound lane of the highway, the patrol said.

The patrol did not say if Duncan's emergency lights and siren were activated at the time of the crash.

Duncan's condition was not released; Senn was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.