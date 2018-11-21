Turkey-frying tips

By: 
Statesman-Exainer
Wednesday, November 21, 2018
COLVILLE

Preparing your thanksgiving turkey could be dangerous, depending on the cooking method.
Deputy State Fire Marshal PIO Kevin Hoff offered safety tips for Thanksgiving turkey frying in a Nov. 20 press release.
"Deep frying turkey has gained a large following over the past several years, and for many, there is no other way to prepare a turkey," Hoff said. "Deep fryers can be dangerous and can cause injury and property damage if not used properly."
Hoff offered a list of tips for safe Turkey frying and consumption.
"Wear protective clothing in case of oil spatters. Safety gear includes gloves, apron, closed toed shoes, and eyewear.
"When choosing a location, ensuring your fryer is stable and in an open area well away from decks, houses, and combustibles is a must. In the event of a spill, fire, or other mishap, the situation will be easier to handle and less of a risk to your loved ones and property.
"Oil and water, liquid or frozen, do not mix. This is especially true when deep frying a turkey. The excess moisture can cause the oil to bubble and the steam can expand the oil causing it to overflow and catch fire. Always use a fully thawed turkey with fryer approved marinades.
"Always have at least one ABC dry chemical extinguisher nearby. Never use water to attempt to extinguish a grease fire as it can flare up and spread aggressively. Dry chemical extinguishers are a smart logical choice not only for deep frying, but everyday home safety."
Hoff added that you should never leave a deep fryer unattended and that you should always keep pets and kids away from the cooking area.
Stay safe this Thanksgiving; practice safe turkey-frying techniques.

Tags:

Category: