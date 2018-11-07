Tveit leads in Stevens County District Court judge election
Aaron Andrews
Wednesday, November 7, 2018
COLVILLE
Incumbent Judge Gina Tveit leads the race for the Stevens County District Court bench.
An initial tally tonight shows Tveit had 7,286 votes, or 61.1 percent voter support.
Her challenger, Stevens County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Lech Radzimski trails with 4,637 votes, or 38.9 percent.
“I really appreciate the support,” Tveit said. “It's been a very long campaign season."
Radzimski could not be reached for comment.
Tveit said she's happy with the outcome.
“I really look forward to continuing to serve as your District Court judge,” she said.
