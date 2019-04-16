Two die in separate Central Washington crashes Monday
An Omak woman was killed and her husband injured in a crash on state Highway 174.
The Washington State Patrol identified the deceased as Ramona J. Anderson, 80. She was pronounced dead at the scene at about 2:17 p.m. Monday.
Frank E. Anderson, 80, also of Omak, was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee, the patrol said. His condition was not available.
A crash report said the Andersons were eastbound on state Highway 174 about a mile east of the rural Leahy Junction — where Highways 174 and 17 merge — at the time of the crash.
Mr. Anderson was driving the couple's 2012 Toyota Sienna when he drifted onto the shoulder and overcorrected, the report said. The vehicle flipped and came to rest about 40 feet off the highway in rural Douglas County.
The patrol did not know if the Andersons were wearing seatbelts.
The fatal crash was the second of the day on a Central Washington highway.
At 1:34 p.m., Scott P. Thayer, 34, of Ellensburg, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on state Highway 10, seven miles west of Ellensburg, the patrol said.
Thayer was eastbound in a 2000 Peterbilt dump truck when his truck left the roadway, went over an embankment and crashed into a tree.
He was wearing a seatbelt, the patrol said.
