Two injured in crash near Cusick

Two area residents were injured May 28 when their pickups collided a mile south of town on state Highway 20.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Anthony J. Seymour, 18, of Inchelium, and Carol J. O'Leary, 56, of Cusick, were transported to hospitals following the crash. Seymour was taken via ambulance to Newport Hospital and O'Leary was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The crash occurred at 7:57 a.m. when Seymour failed to stop at a stop sign and struck O'Leary's 2012 Ram pickup at the intersection of McKenzie Road and Highway 20.

Seymour was driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra at the time of the crash, the patrol reported. Both motorists were wearing seatbelts.

Seymour was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way.