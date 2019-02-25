Two killed in head-on crash west of White Pass
A woman and her child passenger were killed and six others were injured in a head-on crash Saturday, Feb. 23, on U.S. Highway 12.
Today, the Washington State Patrol released preliminary details on the crash that remains under investigation.
The patrol identified the deceased as Jonna R. Rane, 39, of London, England; and a 10-year-old child from Kirkland. The patrol did not release the name of the child.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The patrol did not comment on the relationship between Rane and the child.
According to the patrol, the crash occurred at 2:01 p.m. Friday about 10 miles east of Packwood.
Rane and the child were in her 2017 Ford Escape eastbound toward White Pass when Rane's vehicle crossed the centerline, the patrol said. Her vehicle hit a westbound 2011 Chevrolet Grand Traverse driven by Jamie L. Hudson, 36, of Selah.
Hudson was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Meanwhile, his passengers — children ages 10, 6, 4, 9 and 13, all of Selah — were injured and taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital, the patrol said. Their conditions were not available Monday evening.
