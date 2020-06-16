Two Nine Mile Falls COVID cases confirmed in five days

A second case of COVID-19 in Nine Mile Falls in the past five days was confirmed by Northeast Tri County Health District today, bringing the total count to 16 for Stevens County.

The NETCHD said that both individuals are isolating safely at home, but reminded Stevens County residents to avoid crossing county lines if possible to avoid spreading the virus into the area, as cases continue to grow in Spokane County. Since June 1, Spokane County has seen 265 new positive cases—about 16 a day—bringing its total count up to 833 confirmed cases with 96 hospitalizations and 37 deaths.

In total, Stevens County has had 16 cases with four hospitalizations and one death, Ferry County has had one case with zero deaths and Pend Oreille County has had three cases with zero deaths. The total count for Washington as of June 15, is 26,158 cases, 3,894 hospitalizations and 1,221 deaths.