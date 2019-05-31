Two wolves killed in Stevens County

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed today that two wolves were killed in Stevens County over the Memorial Day weekend.

A collared male wolf was killed May 27 in Little Pend Oreille Wildlife Refuge. Wildlife officials were alerted to the death by a GPS tracking collar.

No other details are available; an investigation continues.

The other wolf was killed May 26.

According to wildlife officials, that wolf approached a father and his daughter while they were hiking on Huckleberry Mountain, which is located about halfway between the town of Addy and community of Cedonia, southwest of Colville. The father killed the uncollared female wolf, believed to be a member of the Stranger Pack.

It's the second incident in which a wolf was killed while approaching someone walking in that area of Stevens County.

On March 29, a Spokane Tribe member killed a wolf following a woman near Wellpinit. That wolf, too, was a member of the Stranger Pack.

The two wolf kills over the weekend come less than two weeks after a rancher in the Molson area of Okanogan County killed a wolf "caught in the act" attacking livestock.

Statesman-Examiner Managing Editor RaeLynn Ricarte will have full coverage of the incidents in the June 5 edition of the newspaper.