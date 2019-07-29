U.S. 395 Pasco-to-Ritzville improvements to begin

The state Department of Transportation will begin improving seven U.S. Highway 395 intersections between Ritzville and Pasco this week.

Improvements areas include the Foster Wells Road, Vineyard Drive, Phend Road, Crestloch Road, Sagemoor Road, Elm Road and Eltopia West Road intersections, Transportation officials said.

Beginning Tuesday, drivers can expect reduced speeds in northbound lands, Transportation officials said. The right lane will also be closed from Elm Road north to Eltopia West Road for excavation and electrical work.

Expect speed limits of 60 mph, officials said.