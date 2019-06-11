U.S. 395 traffic slowed in Chewelah, Kettle Falls
By:
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, June 11, 2019
CHEWELAH
U.S. Highway 395 is closed in both directions today between Mileposts 207 and 208 for paving.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure began at 8:12 a.m. and will continue until about 5 p.m. today.
Motorists should expect delays or take alternate routes, officials said.
Traffic is also being slowed on the Columbia River bridge at Kettle Falls.
State crews are cleaning the bridge and traffic has been reduced to one-way, alternating flow.
Flaggers and pilot cars will direct traffic, officials said.
Expect delays at the bridge, too, they said.
Category: