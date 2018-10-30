U.S. Highway 2 intersection topic of discussion
State Department of Transportation officials will host a 7 p.m. meeting Nov. 1 to talk about alterations to the U.S. Highway 2-Colbert Road intersection.
The meeting will take place at Moutainside Middle School, 4717 E. Day-Mount Spokane Road.
According to Transportation officials, the intersection about 14 miles north of Spokane has been the site of three recent crashes.
The meeting comes after residents raised concerns about the safety of the intersection, officials said.
Transportations U.S. Highway 2 corridor project team will attend the meeting, including the traffic and planning managers, an engineer and the regional administrator.
Officials did not comment on whether a roundabout is being considered for the intersection.
