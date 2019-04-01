Valley man injured in crash

A Valley man was injured Sunday when the car in which he was a passenger hit a tractor-trailer and overturned about 11 miles south of the city.

Brian D. Reinhart, 32, was transported to St. Joseph's Memorial Hospital, the Washington State Patrol reported. The driver, Korrynne E. Reinhart, 24, was injured, but not hospitalized.

Two more passengers in Mrs. Reinhart's 1997 Ford F-250, both children, were not injured, the patrol said. The driver of the tractor-trailer, Terry C. Altvater, 52, of Colville, escaped injury, as well.

According to the patrol, Mrs. Reinhart was northbound on U.S. Highway 395 at about 11:23 p.m. when she crossed the centerline and hit the southbound 2006 Freightliner and trailer.

The pickup overturned and came to rest on its roof, the patrol said. The truck stopped on the southbound shoulder.

Mrs. Reinhart's pickup was totaled and towed from the scene by God Fearing Brothers, the patrol reported, noting that she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Altvater was able to drive his truck away from the scene following an investigation.

Mr. Reinhart was not wearing a seatbelt either, but the children were, the patrol said. Altvater was also buckled up.

Mrs. Reinhart is facing a charge of negligent driving in the crash, the patrol said.