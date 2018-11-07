Valz leads with 61-percent voters support
Incumbent Treasurer Leslie Valz appears to have held onto her position.
Initial results from the today's general election show Valz leading in a landslide with 7,224 votes, or 61.1 percent. Challenger Trina R. Cox had an initial tally of 4,603 votes, or 38.9 percent.
There were 1,422 under-votes.
“That’s a big difference,” Cox said when learning of the count from the Statesman-Examiner.
Cox conceded the race, noting the difference was too much to overcome.
Valz said she wasn’t yet ready to call it a race, noting “there’s a ton left to count.”
Both candidates thanked their supporters.
“I just want to thank everyone so much for the support,” Cox said. “I’ve just really been touched; I couldn’t have done it without everyone’s help.”
Cox said she won’t yet speculate on a future re-match.
“That’s four years away,” she said, calling the race a “learning experience.”
Speaking by telephone from a Republican party at the Fired Up Brewery in Chewelah, Valz said she is looking forward to staying in the post.
“I will be honored to continue to serve as your Stevens County Treasurer and appreciate each and every vote," she said.
