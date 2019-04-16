Veterans bill heads to Gov. Inslee's desk
Rural veterans statewide could receive assistance in accessing federal benefits and programs, thanks to legislation headed to Gov. Jay Inslee's desk.
House Bill 1448, sponsored by Seventh District State Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, creates the Veterans Service Officer Program and a funding mechanism to establish a veterans service officer in underserved rural counties.
Ferry, Stevens, Okanogan and Pend Oreille counties all qualify for the Veterans Service Officer Program.
Maycumber's bill unanimously passed the state House last month and the state Senate this week.
She has worked on the legislation for the past three years .
“It has been a hard fight to bring attention to this issue of rural, underserved counties not having the resources available to fully serve our veterans,” Maycumber said. “This has been my No. 1 priority since I was first elected. This legislation will help ensure that veterans in our local communities receive assistance accessing the services and financial benefits they've earned. This is a big win for our veterans' community and for rural Washington.”
The measure will become law 90 days after the end of the legislative session, provided Gov. Jay Inslee signs the bill.
The legislative session is scheduled to end April 28
