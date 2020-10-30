Walmart removes open displays of gun, ammo

Walmart stores across the nation are removing ammunition and firearms from open displays, but this merchandise is still available to purchase, says Scott Peterson, general manager of the Colville store.

He said the company made that decision after guns were stolen from a Walmart store in Philadelphia during rioting that was sparked by the recent shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. after police responded to a domestic call about someone with a weapon.

Authorities said Wallace was armed with a knife and charged at the officers when he was shot.

“After some guns were stolen during the looting that followed the shooting, Walmart decided to take steps to stop that situation from happening again,” Peterson said.

“We are still selling both guns and ammo and if you want to see something, we will bring it out of a secured area for you to look at.”

Peterson was unsure how long the policy change would be in effect, but said it was likely that displays of gun would not be on display for at least 30 days.

“We are just taking steps to make sure they go to the right people and not the wrong people,” he said.

Peterson said it was unlikely that Colville and surrounding areas would experience civil unrest after the election, but it was still a good idea to take preventative measures.