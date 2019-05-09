Warrant issued for armed robbery suspect
A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for the suspect believed to have robbed Whitty's Chevron on Tuesday night, May 7.
The warrant has been issued for Jonathan J. Johnston, 23, according to law enforcement. Johnston is described as a white male, standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
“Colville Police Department has developed probable cause that Johnston committed the armed robbery of the Chevron gas station in Colville,” the Stevens County Sheriff's Office reported today. “A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for his arrest.”
According to the Sheriff's Office, Johnston held the Chevron employee at gunpoint during the robbery of the store at 370 W. Fifth Ave.
“He should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the Sheriff's Office social media post said.
Any information should call police or sheriff's deputies at 509-684-2555 or 911.
