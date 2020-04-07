Washington falls out of top 10 most COVID-19 infected states

After the first case and major outbreak of COVID-19 in the United States started in the Seattle area, Washington is no longer in the top 10 most infected states, as Georgia's 8,818 cases surpassed its 8,384 cases last night.

According to New York Times case growth data, Washington is one of the slowest spreading states in the country, with cases doubling every seven days or greater, heading into a week where many experts are predicting the peak of the virus. Washington ranked as the 9th most infected per 100,000 people with 115. Being the first state infected, its 383 deaths are the 6th most nationally. Both Yakima and Adams counties are the two fastest spreading in the state, with cases doubling every 3.5 days (Adams county at 27 cases) and 4.5 days (Yakima county at 380 cases).

Gov. Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order is planned to stay in place until May 4.

Cases are still spreading rapidly (every 3-5 days) in New Jersey, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Texas, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, and Oklahoma and Idaho.