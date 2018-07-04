Washington Federal donates to sanctuary

Through Washington Federal, $645 was donated to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary (CVAS).

Over the past couple of months, Washington Federal has been working on small charitable events to help raise funds for the CVAS. They have held a book sale, a coin drive and sold duct tape. The duct tape was part of an activity to pin the Colville Assistant Manager, Alyssa Arrell, to the branch's vault.

In addition to these efforts, clients donated to the cause out of their own volition.

“Our clients have been wonderful about offering their support to the Colville Valley Animal Sanctuary,” said Andrea M. Fields, personal banker for Washington Federal.

Washington Federal is well-known for their service efforts.

They have participated in many efforts in the past including donations to the food bank, monetary as well as food drives. In the past, the bank always participated in the local Relay for Life event. They were unable to this year because the event was cancelled in Stevens County, so they decided to put their efforts into another organization.

