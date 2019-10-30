Washington gas prices on the rise, still down from last year

Washington gas prices have risen 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.37 per gallon on Monday, according to Gas Buddy’s daily survey of 2,666 stations.

The firm that tracks fuel trends across the nation reported Oct. 28 that gas prices in Washington are 21.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 12.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Gas Buddy says the cheapest station in Washington is priced at $2.82 per dally, while the most expensive is $3.89 per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country on Monday was $1.67 per gallon while the most expensive was $5.59 per gallon.

In Colville, the cheapest price reported was at K&M Fuel, where a gallon of regular sells for $3.04.

J&M Fuel in Chewelah reports regular gas at $3.05 per gallon.

“The air is getting crisp, the leaves are falling and for the third straight week, the national average prices of gasoline has too,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

“Most states saw notable declines, while California and the Great Lakes states saw the largest dips.

“Solidly in the rear view are California’s previous refinery issues that caused prices to soar, but now a new problem — filling up with the cheaper gasoline as power outages have cut access to hundreds of stations across the state.

“GasBuddy has again activated its emergency tracker for California, and this event is unlikely to impact gas prices, so as lone as refineries don’t lose power.

“The nation should see a fourth straight week of decline with over three-quarters of stations passing along lower prices in the coming week.”

GasBuddy is the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. The firm’s survey updates 288 times every day from nearly 150,000 stations nationwide.