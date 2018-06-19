Washington state Attorney General visits area Rotaries

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson visited Colville Rotary last Wednesday as part of long-term tour.

After taking office in 2013, Ferguson committed to visiting all of the state’s 187 Rotary clubs, marking Colville as the 124th. He also visited Kettle Falls and Deer Park. Not a Rotarian himself, Ferguson’s first Rotary meeting as Attorney General was in Auburn, where he was invited as the guest speaker.

“I discovered I really enjoyed it,” Ferguson said. “It takes me out of the office and gives me a chance to talk to folks around the state and talk about the [Attorney General's] Office and the work we’ve done.”

Ferguson noted that Rotaries are invested in their communities. They help high school kids with scholarships, work on projects that improve public spaces and they support numerous programs.

Read the story in the June 20, 2018 S-E, available in stores and online here.

