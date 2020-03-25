WDFW closes recreational fishing through April 8

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced today that recreational fishing and shellfishing will be closed statewide beginning March 25 at midnight through at least 5 p.m. on April 8. The decision was made to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, after Gov. Jay Inslee's stay home, stay safe order earlier in the week. Inslee had encouraged people to continue enjoying the outdoors while maintaining social distancing, but the WDFW said that there had been reports of anglers crowding banks and waterways.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, but it’s the right thing to do for the health and well-being of Washington’s families,” said WDFW Director Kelly Susewind. “Monday’s extraordinary order for the residents of our state to stay home requires all of us to work together to ensure these measures have the intended effect.”

WDFW and other state agencies previously closed all of their water access sites, including boat launches, and other public lands where people may gather. Local and tribal governments are taking similar actions across Washington.

WDFW Enforcement officers remain on duty and will be enforcing these new closures.