WDFW Commission votes to increase cougar harvest

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 6-3 to maintain the existing goal of steady growth, while increasing the cougar harvest at its April 9-10 meeting.

The change goes into effect for population management units that have traditionally closed by Jan. 1, according to a WDFW press release. The guideline will change based on the highest cougar harvest for those PMUs, while only counting toward adult cougars, and will not exceed 16% of the cougar population for each unit.

"In addition to implementing these changes to the cougar harvest management guidelines, we have asked staff to review our existing tools around public safety and bring us some concrete steps to address the public's concerns," Commission Chair Larry Carpenter said.

The new approved hunting seasons will be in effect for the 2020-21 setting.

Find the full transcript and recordings of the April 9-10 meeting here: https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings/2020/april-9-10-meeting-tr...