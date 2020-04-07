WDFW postpone fishing and hunting until at least May 4

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced yesterday that closure of recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting would be extended until May 4 to match the current "Stay Home, Stay Safe" address in place by Gov. Jay Inslee. The WDFW also postponed the spring turkey and bear hunting seasons that were meant to start April 15.

The decision comes to reduce the amount of travel from hunters and anglers that may unknowingly pass COVID-19 to rural areas less equipped to combat the virus.

“Local public health authorities have relayed to us their concerns regarding the risk that hunting, fishing and recreational travel poses to their communities right now,” WDFW Director Kelly Susewind said in a press release. “With the support of the Governor's office we’re asking people to put their recreation plans on pause while we work together to get this situation under control.”

The new extended closures include all fishing on public and private lands. The bear and turkey seasons will look to be reopened on May 4, but there will not be an extension on the back end of the spring season.