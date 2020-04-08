WDNR implements burn ban on Eastern Washington
Wednesday, April 8, 2020
COLVILLE, WA
The Washington Department of Natural Resources announced the implementation of a burn ban on all outdoor burning, in cooperation with partnering agencies, on DNR-protected lands.
The restrictions include permit and rule burning and includes the following fire danger rating areas: Foothills, Highlands, Kaniksu, Methow, Valley and Upper Basin. The DNR listed a frontal passage bringing dry conditions and gusty winds over the coming days as the reason for the ban.
