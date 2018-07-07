Weather conditions fuel Marble Valley fire

Hours into a Red Flag Warning from the National Weather Service, fire engines and wildfire crews were racing toward Marble Valley Basin Road and Sargent Road.

The fire threatened several structures on both Sargent Road and Marble Valley Basin Road, but evacuation orders were not issued. Fire crews and the Stevens County Sheriff closed both roads to through traffic.

The speed of the fire and conditions warranted a Type 3 Incident Management Team operating under “closest forces agreements,” according to Steve Harris, Washington Department Natural Resources (DNR) Public Information Officer.

“We do have more resources than we used to. We’ve been working on partnerships and it’s been paying off,” he said.

