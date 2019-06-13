Weather warnings issued for Eastern Washington
By:
Roger Harnack
Thursday, June 13, 2019
COLVILLE
The National Weather Service has issued hazardous weather and Red Flag warnings for much of Eastern Washington.
Stevens County is under the hazardous weather warning through next Wednesday.
High heat and gusty winds make weather conditions ideal for wildfires to get out of control, the weather service reported.
The Red Flag warning is issued for the Grand Coulee area, the Columbia Basin Plateau and the Yakima Valley.
"Gusty winds and dry conditions will be possible around Tuesday with the potential for elevated fire weather," the warning said.
Daytime high temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the next week over much of Eastern Washington, officials said.
Category: