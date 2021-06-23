Weekend heat wave forecasts hazardous conditions

The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardously high temperatures in Northeast Washington from Friday through at least Tuesday.

Triple digit heat is developing in Central Washington and will spread into the Eastern part of the state, as well as Idaho, beginning Friday afternoon. Colville's seven day forecast calls for a high of 102 on Saturday, 105 on Sunday and near 109 on both Monday and Tuesday.

Those working, or spending time outside should be well hydrated and aware of the signs of heat stroke and dehydration.