Westbound I-90 reduced to a single-lane at Danekas Road for bridge inspection

Westbound motorists on Interstate 90 should plan for traffic delays Monday.

That's because state Department of Transportation crews will be inspecting the Danekas Road overpass near the Tokio Weigh Station.

Traffic will be detoured through the inspection area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., state officials said.

The inspection is necessary after the overpass was struck by an over-height truck on May 21, officials said, noting the northbound land on the Danekas Road overpass remains closed to traffic.

A light will control alternating, one-lane traffic atop the overpass, officials said.