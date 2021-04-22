What’s Loren Culp up to now?

You might expect a book written by Loren Culp after his gubernatorial race in 2020 to open with some new revelation about the campaign — but you would be wrong.

An Insubordinate Life: From Country Boy to Candidate for Governor starts with a shocking story about domestic abuse inflicted by his father that led to a 15-year estrangement.

“I decided to tell that story first because, after spending 11 years in law enforcement, I saw that it was something that a lot of families go through,” said Culp, who resides near Republic. “Whether you are a victim or a perpetrator, it is important to talk about how prevalent this problem is and what we can do about it.”

Although Culp was unable to repair his relationship with his father, Roy, before the man's death about 15 years ago, the book portrays how he dug in deep to be a better person because of his experiences.

“I questioned whether I wanted to talk about the abuse but I couldn't really write an autobiography without telling my truth,” he said.

Another truth Culp reveals is his determination to overcome obstacles and meet life challenges. He believes that all of the lessons from his childhood, good and bad, held great value.

The purpose of telling his story, said Culp, was to motivate others to get involved in the ideological battle for the heart and soul of America.

“I wasn't entirely comfortable writing about my life but I wanted to let everyone know I'm just a regular country boy and I choose to stand up against what was happening to my state and country, and they can to. ‘We the people’ hold the power, we just need to not be afraid to exercise it,” he said.

During his 18-month campaign against incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, Culp was termed an “insubordinate” for his refusal to enforce new gun control laws in Washington that he believed were “unconstitutional” and his strong opposition against “dictatorial” measures taken by Inslee to stop spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Our governor said that anyone who supported Trump or refused to go along with his endless mandates was ‘insubordinate' and that's a title I wear with pride,” said Culp, who even used the insult as a marketing tool to raise money for his campaign.

“Our governor and other public officials work for us, so how is it possible for an employee to be calling his bosses insubordinate?” asks Culp.

People can still buy the #Insubordinate T-shirts and mugs on his website, www.insubordinatecop, where his latest book is being sold. He has chosen not to market the book on Amazon or the usual online outlets because of the huge costs involved.

Instead, he is selling Insubordinate on Google books and his own site also features his first book American Cop: Upholding the Constitution and Defending Your Right to Bear Arms that vaulted him into a statewide race.

How It All Started

Culp was the first law enforcement official in Washington to refuse to enforce gun control laws created by passage of Initiative 1639 in 2018. His rebellion quickly spread and other police and sheriff officials across the state and nation stated their opposition to measures that conflicted with the Second Amendment.

American Cop laid out Culp’s arguments against gun control and earned first place in its category on Amazon's bestseller list. He was then invited to many venues to speak on the subject.

“More and more people started reading American Cop,” wrote Culp of that time period. “As I traveled the state, week in and week out, more and more people started coming to these events…and then people started asking me to run for governor.

“Being a politician was the furthest thing from my mind. Being in the public eye, on national TV, and at speaking events were not things I had planned to do. I was not a public speaker, in fact, I hated public speaking. I wasn't good at it, nor did I have a desire to do it.

“Most of the time, I'd break out in a sweat when I had to get in front of anyone and say anything (I still do sometimes), but someone had to do it, and I wasn't going to back down from the challenge.”

When Culp decided to run for governor, he hit the ground running with rallies all around the state. His message was straight-forward and resonated with Republican voters.

He emerged first of 14 other Republicans in the primary to challenge Inslee in the general election.

Culp won by strong margins east of the Cascades capturing 73.67% of the vote in Stevens County, 68.68% in Ferry County and 70.08% in Pend Oreille County.

However, the poll numbers for Inslee, a Democrat, were boosted by the west side of the state enough to win by a 56.56% margin.

Election Fallout

Culp's team filed a lawsuit in King County Superior Court against Secretary of State Kim Wyman last fall alleging that his 545,000 vote loss to Inslee occurred because of “intolerable voting anomalies” that amounted to election fraud. After being threatened by Attorney General Bob Ferguson with legal sanctions for making “factually baseless” claims in a court of law, Culp's attorney, Stephen Pidgeon, withdrew the suit.

Culp said continuing the lawsuit would have cost millions, only to risk it being thrown out and being forced to repay the state's legal fees.

However, he continues to insist the same type of fraud in Democratically-controlled swing states that denied the 2020 presidential election to Donald Trump played out in Washington.

He said Democrats pushed hard for mail-in ballots and looser voting rules that make fraud possible. The only way to ensure fair and free elections, said Culp, is to return to the days of in-person voting when people had to show up at their precinct station to mark a ballot

“We require identification to buy ammo and guns, get on a plane or even to get a COVID vaccine, so why is it not required for voting?” Culp asks.

He said the 2020 election emboldened Democrats enough that they have dropped any pretense of not pushing a Marxist agenda and he wrote Insubordinate because people need to stand against this ideology now or they will lose all of the protections afforded by the Constitution.

“I pulled myself out of my comfort zone because I saw the need and I hope to motivate others with my book to do the same before it is too late,” he said.

Building the Team

Culp admits that much of his confidence comes from having a wife who has spent 43 years as his steadfast “rock” during good times and bad.

“Barb and I are still best friends just like when we were young — and that's pretty amazing, it makes me very thankful,” he said.

Loren met Barbara in high school in Republic and they married on Aug. 5, 1978, when they were both 17.

Insubordinate chronicles their adventures over the years, including raising two sons, Nick and Adam.

Like most young families, they lived in a few hovels and had to build their future through a lot of hard work and sacrifice.

“There were a couple times toward the end of the month when there wasn't any money left, I'm talking about none,” wrote Culp about those early years.

“One night after the babies were fed, we looked at each other as Barb was heating up a can of string beans for dinner, and laughed. It was literally the last thing in the house, other than baby food, that was edible. The cupboards were bare, and so was the refrigerator. If payday wasn't the very next day, we could have survived on cockroach stew — there were plenty of them.”

Loren enlisted in the Army in 1980 and quickly found that his childhood years spent hunting and fishing helped him qualify as an expert with both the M16 and with a hand grenade. He first took on duties as a combat engineer and was then chosen for Drill Corporal School because of his leadership abilities.

Throughout his military experience, including grueling air assault training and a deployment to the demilitarized zone of South Korea, Culp dug in deep to reach his goals.

“I don't have time for negativity; I always strive to be motivated, no matter what's going on,” he wrote. “What motivated us to take our first breath upon entering this world is still inside each one of us. Some people have suppressed it after a life of struggle.

“How many times can you be beat down and keep going? I say, every time! I wake up every day excited to make that day the best I can be … No matter what, I always try to do my best and it doesn't start when I open my eyes in the morning. It starts before I close my eyes the night before.”

After a lonely 12-month deployment without his family and returning to find that Adam, who had been just 1 when he left, didn't recognize him, Culp decided to pass up the opportunity to train as a pilot and return to the civilian world. His enlistment ended in 1984 and his left the military at the rank of sergeant to move his family back to Washington state. Over the next two decades, he built a career in the construction industry on the west side of the state before moving back to Republic.

Never give up

A common theme throughout the book is that Culp hits some type of a roadblock, whether it be a financial setback or plans that go awry, and then digs in deep to overcome the challenge.

For example, after building many homes for other people, the Culps decided it was time to build their own. They applied for a loan but were told by their bank that they had not been in business long enough to qualify for a construction loan — however, they qualified to buy an existing house.

So, Loren contacted all of the contractors and subcontractors that he had come to know and work with. He explained the situation and asked if they would be willing to wait up to 90 days for payment on the work and materials they would provide for the house.

They agreed and the landowner agreed to hold a contract until the bank financing came through, so the race was on.

Culp set up a tight work schedule and was ready to move his family into their new home after only 57 days — and the bank was happy to lend him the money to cover the expense.

A downturn in the market ended his plans to expand into rental and resale housing.

“When I do my best, whether most people would call it a success or not, I'm comforted by knowing I succeeded in trying my best at the time. If I feel like I could've done better, if maybe I missed the mark somewhere … well, that's what tomorrow is for,” Culp wrote.

Unexpected Twist

At the age of 49, Culp decided to enter the field of law enforcement and was hired as the police chief for his hometown.

He said one of the most difficult times of his gubernatorial race was learning the same week as the election that the Republic City Council had decided to contract with the Ferry County Sheriff's Office for police services and he no longer had a job to return to after his leave to campaign was over.

“It felt like a knife in the back because the sheriff had told me that he was not going to do that,” said Culp, who decided it was time to retire and contemplate his next steps in life.

He is thankful for City Councilor Loni Simone, who he feels represented the conservative values of the town by voting in favor of his recommendation to make Republic a sanctuary city for gun rights, and against contracting out police services.

“She stood up for the citizens and their rights even when she was alone and I think that is an example for us all,” he said.

Toward the end of Insubordinate, Culp reveals his motivation to keep fighting for the country he loves no matter what — or who —comes against him.

Those final words are meant to inspire others to take part in the ideological battle for the heart and soul of a nation he believes is the greatest on earth.

“We have a big fight on our hands, so we need everyone to do what they can and never give up,” he said.