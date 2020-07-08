WIAA postpones start of fall sports to September

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced that the start of fall sports would be postponed until Sept. 5, for football and Sept. 7, for all other sports Tuesday after its July 7, meeting.

The decision comes after Gov. Jay Inslee decided to stop Phase advancement for all counties in Washington on June 27. The WIAA issued its guidelines for the return of fall sports at the end of June, which required at least Phase 3 for the start of low-risk sports—only being cross country in the fall. Volleyball and girls soccer would need at Phase 4 to begin as medium-risk sports and football had no timetable to return as a high-risk sport.

Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties are all in Phase 3, which would permit at least cross country this fall, but many other counties across the state remain in Phase 2, or even Phase 1. The setback of the start date for fall sports allows for more time for counties to progress to further phases before the start of fall seasons. Football practice was originally meant to start of Aug. 19, with other sports starting on Aug. 24. It was not yet stated whether schools will need to reschedule early season games, cancel them or simply push the season back further into the year. The board will have its next statement concerning the start of fall sports after its July 22, meeting.