WIAA representative assembly to vote on ten proposed amendments

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced 10 proposed amendments to its representative assembly last Monday.

The 10 amendments will be discussed and finalized on Jan. 25 and will be voted on between April 29 and May 7. The amendments are as follows:

Rule 17.5.1. Adds flag football, 7-on-7 football and sand volleyball to the sports that are considered to be separate and distinct from interscholastic sports.

Rule 18.11.5. A student is not varsity eligible if they transfer to a school after participating on a non-school team if one or more of the high school coaches were involved, and/or after receiving instruction or training, including weight training and conditioning, from a person affiliated with another school to which the student transfers.

Rule 18.15.0. Updates language in the WIAA handbook regarding appeals of eligibility regarding gender equity.

Rule 18.20.1. 1B and 2B high schools may utilize eighth graders from non-WIAA member middle schools.

Rule 18.20.1. With league approval 1A high schools may utilize eighth graders.

Rule 18.23.1. Changes the definition of “regular” from no more than one to no more than once per week.

Rule 20.4.7. Adds a minimum of one hour in coaches standards for student mental health and diversity, equity and inclusion education.

Rule 30.1.0. High school basketball teams may participate in 20 games or 19 games plus one tournament for a total of up to 23 games. A WIAA foundation game or game against an international touring team will not count toward this total.

Rule 35.1.1. Eliminates the restriction of 20 days of coaching for summer football.

Rule 44.4.7. A two-day wrestling tournament consisting of brackets larger than 16 individuals will count as one of the 16 allowed team dates.

A full explanation for each of the proposed amendments can be found on the WIAA website here: https://wiaa.com/ConDocs/Con443/2021%20Amendments%20for%20Distribution.pdf