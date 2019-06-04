Wilbur man sentenced on gun charges, cyberstalking
A local man was recently sentenced on gun charges and cyberstalking.
On May 23, U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Thomas Martin Roberts, 52, to 137 months in prison to be followed by three years of court supervision.
Roberts pleaded guilty June 12, 2018, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing an unregistered firearm and cyberstalking, court records show.
The case was opened April 19, 2015, after a woman reported she had discovered GPS tracking devices on her vehicles and suspected Roberts, records show.
The woman, whose name was not released, had multiple domestic violence no-contact orders against Roberts and was scheduled to appear in court on April 20, 2015, to testify that Roberts had violated one of the orders, records show.
Responding police removed one of the tracking devices from the woman's car and took it to the police station, records show. Later that evening or in the early morning hours the next day, the police station was burglarized and the GPS device and a Taser were stolen.
Police received a tip the next day that a man in a hoodie removed the second tracking device from the vehicle parked at the woman's home, records show.
Police obtained and executed a search.
Records show investigators seized a Winchester, model 70, .270 caliber rifle, .223 caliber AR magazines, and multiple rounds of ammunition.
Roberts had prior convictions for second-degree assault, harassment-threats to kill, residential burglary, and first-degree burglary and was prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition, records show.
Police learned Roberts also rented a room in Lincoln County, records show. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office obtained another warrant and searched the room, seizing a sawed-off shotgun, nine other firearms, 5,500 rounds of ammunition, and evidence that Roberts had purchased two portable GPS tracking devices in 2014.
