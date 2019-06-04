Wildire burning southeast of Vantage, near Wanapum Village
A wildfire that started about 8:53 p.m. Monday has grown to more than 3,000 acres and prompted evacuation warnings.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, state fire assistance has been mobilized to assist with the "Highway 243 Fire."
The fire is burning in dry grass and sagebrush above Wanapum Village, a small housing are along state Highway 243 near Wapanum Dam.
On Monday night, a Level 3 fire evacuation notice was issued for residents of the Beverly-Burke Road area between the towns of Beverly and George. A Level 1 notice was also issued for Wanapum Village.
Level 1 and 2 notices remain in effect near the fire area.
This morning, the Sheriff's Office reported the fire was moving toward Royal City.
Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources at 12:45 a.m. today at the request of Grant County Fire District No. 10 Chief Eric Linn.
The blaze is threatening homes, crops and infrastructure; the fire cause is under investigation.
A Type 3 incident management team has been assigned to manage the blaze and State Fire Marshal's Office personnel are en route.
