Williams Flats fire 65 percent contained
With the Williams Flats Wildfire slowed by rainfall, the downgraded blaze will be managed by a Type 2 team beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday.
Tim Love will take over as commander as a Type 3 team moves out.
The fire is 65 percent contained at 45,359 acres, officials said, noting a containment line has been constructed around the entire fire burning in the Hellgate area of the Colville Indian Reservation in Ferry County.
On Wednesday, officials said 787 firefighters were assigned to the fire. In addition, a medium and light helicopter, 28 engines and 12 dozers remain on-scene.
The growth of the fire was slowed over the weekend by heavy rainfall that washed out some of the roads.
Those washouts have been filled and leveled, officials said.
Several roads remain limited-access to allow fire crews to operate and residents and landowners onto their properties, officials said.
Checkpoints have been set up along Silver Creek Road to limit entry to Ninemile-Hellgate, Ninemile-Frosty Meadows and Kuehne roads.
