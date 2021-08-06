Wolf attack confirmed on second calf

A veterinarian in Stevens County examines wounds inflicted by wolves believed to be from the Togo Pack on a young heifer who had to be euthanized. Although some of the scratches appear to barely break the surface of the animal's flanks, hemorrhaging could be found two to three inches deep inside, she explained. A large wound in the right flank tore out muscle. The attack is the third in recent weeks on Boulder Pass but only two have been confirmed as wolf depredation by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, according to Jeff Flood, a livestock conflict specialist hired by Stevens and Ferry counties to investigate these incidents. The rancher who owned the 6-month heifer said she would have been worth about $4,500 on the market in another year and, if she had been kept for breeding, could have produced up to 10 calves worth that same amount. He will not be compensated for the overall loss of revenue. His other calf that was recently attacked is able to only use three legs and its value is also severely diminished. See complete story about wolf activity on Boulder in Tuesday's Statesman-Examiner.