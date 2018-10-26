Wolf culling authorized

REPUBLIC — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized lethal action against the two remaining wolves in Old Profanity Territory today, three days after documentation of a new calf depredation, the department reported.

The kill order comes in response to multiple depredations which occured in the same U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment less than two weeks after a Fish and Wildlife marksman completed Susewind's Sept. 12 order for incremental removal, according to the department.

The new depredation brings the pack's documented count to 16 since Sept. 4, the department reported.

Read the full story in the Oct. 31, 2018, Statesman Examiner.