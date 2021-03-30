Wolf hit by car on Highway 395

On March 27 at 6:24 a.m., Stevens County Dispatch received a call that a wolf had been hit on Hwy 395 at Autoview Road near Kettle Falls. Dispatch passed the caller to WSP and contacted Stevens/Ferry Wildlife Specialist Jeff Flood.

Flood responded to the area with a Stevens County Deputy. Flood confirmed it was an adult male wolf that was grey with no collar. Flood contacted WDFW and removed the wolf from the highway. The wolf was later retrieved by WDFW staff for further biological examination.

It is unknown which pack the wolf belonged to, but there have been occasional wolf sightings over the years in the area.