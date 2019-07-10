Wolf-kill order issued following livestock attack

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife this morning issued an order to kill wolves in the Old Profanity Territory pack.

The order comes days after a July 6 depredation in which a wolf from the pack attacked and killed livestock.

According to state officials, the rancher who owned the cow had taken previous measures to prevent wolf depredation of his cattle.

Full coverage of the recent wolf depredation and kill order will be published in the July 17 edition of the Statesman-Examiner.