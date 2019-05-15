Wolf killed in Molson area
The April wolf report released today, May 15, by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife shows that a wolf was killed April 29 close to a rancher's home.
The report said the wolf was killed east of U.S. Highway 97 while “caught in the act,” but did not detail its attack on a pet or livestock.
“The unmarked, male yearling died near a calving area in the estimated Beaver Creek pack territory,” the report said. “The calving area included cow-calf pairs that were enclosed in a fenced pasture within sight of the house of the livestock producer.”
The Beaver Creek pack's territory is located in the Molson area, extending west to near Oroville and east to the Chesaw area.
The killing of the wolf, which remains under investigation, was not previously reported publicly by the state agency.
