Wolves attack more livestock in Ferry County

Despite a kill order, the Old Profanity Territory wolfpack has attacked at least two more livestock.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 6, that the pack injured a calf July 31 and likely killed a cow Aug. 3.

“The calf had wounds on the outer left side of the rear leg,” an agency wolf-attack report said. “The injuries affected the underlying muscle with bite lacerations on the outer margins of the wound. The combination of bite wounds and lacerations with associated hemorrhaging were consistent with wolf depredation.”

The cow was found dead and wildlife officers investigated the scene Aug. 5.

“The investigation revealed bite lacerations and puncture wounds on the inside of the right rear leg, left side of the neck, the chest area, throat, top left shoulder, inside right hindquarter, inside back left leg, outside back left leg, center of the back, and the inside right front leg,” an agency report said. “Staff classified this incident as a confirmed wolf depredation. The injuries appeared to be a week old and the cow had been deceased approximately two days.”

The new wolf attacks follow Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind signing a kill order for wolves in the pack following several weeks of continued depredations in the Kettle River range of Ferry County.

Since July 13, the pack has attacked at least nine livestock animals. Dating back to Sept. 5, 2018, the pack has attacked at least 29, all from the Diamond M Ranch owned and operated by Les McIrvin.

The kill order is the fourth issued for the pack since last Sept. 12; three wolves have been killed.

A court hearing on the current kill order is set for Aug. 16 in King County Superior Court.

The hearing stems from a lawsuit filed by the political group Center for a Humane Economy, based in Washington, D.C.

The political action group wants cows removed from Colville National Forest and the kill order for wolves to be suspended.