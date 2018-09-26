Wolves to be de-listed under Newhouse bill

An Eastern Washington congressman has co-sponsored a bill in the U.S. House to remove gray wolves from the endangered species list.

Fourth District Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, and Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisc. introduced the Manage Our Wolves Act to de-list gray wolves and hand management of packs to the states.

The move to de-list wolves is welcomed by Stevens County Cattleman's Association Vice-President Scott Nielsen.

"We don't think that the gray wolf is an endangered species," Nielsen said last week. "We have more wolves in this region than we have historically ever had."

