Woman dies after being ejected from truck and struck by two vehicles
A woman was killed early Sunday morning after She was ejected from her pickup truck during a crash.
The Washington State Patrol identified the decedent as 23-year-old Emily C. Allen of Soap Lake.
According to a patrol report, Allen was southbound on state Highway 17 when her vehicle cross the centerline, entered the northbound shoulder and overturned near Milepost 63.
Allen was ejected from her 2002 Ford F-150 and landed in the northbound lane, where she was hit by two vehicles and died at the scene at 4:06 a.m., the patrol said.
The driver of one vehicle fled the scene; the patrol is looking for information on the vehicle and driver.
David A. Pimentel, 41, of Moses Lake, was driving the second vehicle — a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado towing a boat, the patrol said. Neither he nor his passenger, Gabriela Pimentel, 44, of Moses Lake, were injured.
The crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending, the patrol said.
