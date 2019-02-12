Woman faces DUI charge after crashing into patrol car
Roger Harnack
Tuesday, February 12, 2019
SPOKANE VALLEY
A 32-year-old Spokane Valley Woman is facing a drunken driving charge after her vehicle slammed into a parked Washington State Patrol car, injuring the trooper inside.
Ashley A. Hix is being charged with driving under the influence following the 6:45 p.m. crash Sunday near MIlepost 294 of Interstate 90.
According to a report, Hix was eastbound on the interstate when she careened onto the shoulder and struck the 2012 Chevy Caprice patrol car with trooper Gerald D. Wier, 61, of Spokane, inside.
Wier was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, where he was treated and released.
Wier's patrol car was pushed into a second patrol car, according to the report.
