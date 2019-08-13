Woman holds up Umpqua Bank branch in Spokane
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is seeking help in identifying and locating a woman who held up an Umpqua Bank branch today.
The woman entered the bank at 10406 N. Division St. just before 3 p.m. today and suggested to a teller she was armed with a knife, the Sheriff's Office reported.
The woman fled with an undisclosed amount of cash as the bank pulled the hold-up alarm, the Sheriff's Office reported. She was not able to be located in the area.
The woman is described as a white female in her 20s or 30s, about medium height with a thin build and shoulder-length sandy to dark brown hair with blue or purple highlights.
Anyone with information about the woman or the robbery is asked to call Det. Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125, reference case No. 10113764.
Category: