Woodland Theater to perform 'Woman and War'

Maggie Beyer, who is directing the Woodland Theater’s production of “Woman and War” said she is hoping the show has an emotional effect on the audience.

“I want people to see that history keeps repeating itself and women are the glue that holds everything together,” she said.

She advises that people bring tissue to performances at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. There are also 2 p.m. matinees on Oct. 20 and 27.

“The goal is not a dry eye in the house; I want to see some men crying,” said Beyer.

The show opens with the 1974 pop song “Billy Don't Be a Hero” by Bo Donaldson and the Heywoods about a man who chooses to enlist when Army recruiters pass through town and is implored by his fiancee not to take unnecessary risks on the battlefield. He ends up being killed in action after volunteering to ride out and seek reinforcements.

Although the subject matter can be dark, Beyer said there are plenty of entertaining moments, too, such as the levity in love letters exchanged between Buddy and “Sweet Pea.”

The performance covers all war eras and Beyer said the monologues by 22 cast members bounces from different time periods, which underscores the commonality of sacrifices made by America's military families.

Tribute is paid to Gold Star mothers, those who have lost a child to war.

The theater is located at 120 West 3rd Avenue in Kettle Falls and everyone is invited to the shows.

Tickets are now available at the Colville Chamber of Commerce office, 986 S. Main St., or brownpapertickets.com.