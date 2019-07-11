Year-round fishing will return to Colville River

OLYMPIA — A motion to open the Colville River to year-round fishing passed unanimously in the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's June 28 meeting.

The fishing season was closed to May 30 through October 31 in accordance with a rules simplification mandate passed last year, but a petition brought forward by a Chewelah man, Jerry Griffith, fueled the decision according to WDFW records.

The agenda item was brought forward by District 1 fish biologist Bill Baker, and will revert the Colville River's fishing season to the year-round status it held since 1950. The completion date for the rule-making is targeted for December 2019.